Abeiku Santana sets Twitter ablaze singing 'Happy Birthday' to Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Despite being known to have started making money from his cassette-selling business.

Before the days of CDs, the businessman was a distributor of Ghanaian films.

His joint in Accra's Opera Square was the hottest joint to get any latest Ghanaian film.

The Ghanaian millionaire is not on record to have granted any media interview to talk about his acquisition of wealth.

However, it is said that his cassette-selling business flourished and he invested in other businesses that made him millions.

The business mogul Despite turns 61 today, February 2, 2023.