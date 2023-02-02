ADVERTISEMENT
Abeiku Santana sets Twitter ablaze singing 'Happy Birthday' to Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Evans Annang

Today, February 2, 2023, marks another journey in the life of Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

The Ghanaian business titan's riches are the stuff of legend, but hearing and seeing it in its full glory are two entirely different things.

Despite being known to have started making money from his cassette-selling business.

Before the days of CDs, the businessman was a distributor of Ghanaian films.

His joint in Accra's Opera Square was the hottest joint to get any latest Ghanaian film.

The Ghanaian millionaire is not on record to have granted any media interview to talk about his acquisition of wealth.

However, it is said that his cassette-selling business flourished and he invested in other businesses that made him millions.

The business mogul Despite turns 61 today, February 2, 2023.

Radio show host of 'Ekwanso Dwoodwoo' on Accra-based Okay FM, Abeiku Santana has set Twitter ablaze singing a happy birthday song to Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

Evans Annang
