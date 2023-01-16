Prosecute Rev. Kusi Boateng over controversial National Cathedral — Ablakwa demands

Earlier, Kusi Boateng who doubles as the founder and Leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide Prophet was fingered by Ablakwa in an alleged "misappropriation" exposé of National Cathedral funds to his spiritual son, Rev. Johannes Eshun.

The lawmaker claimed he discovered the alleged diversion of GH¢2.6million of National Cathedral funds to a company known as JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Johannes Eshun.

According to him, the incorporation information, JNS Talent Centre Limited's given registration number is CS695622015 has one Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun, and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi directors and that the company has no track record in construction and design which was gifted the GH¢2.6million of the National Cathedral Secretariat has links to Rev. Kusi Boateng.

The MP's allegation caused the public to insult Rev. Prophet Johannes Eshun and his father Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide.

Rev. Johannes Eshun who is also said to be a branch pastor of Rev. Kusi Boateng's church — Rev. Eshun's branch is the Power Chapel Worldwide, Bethel Arena was smeared wrongly by the North Tongu MP without proper investigation or due diligence.

Ablakwa in a Facebook alleged that the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport which expired on November 24, 2026, rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

It also emerged from a JNS Bank Statement put out by puerile NPP propagandists that Rev. Kusi-Boateng Adu Gyamfi’s JNS Talent Centre Limited received a whopping GH¢3.5million from the government through payment by Controller with swift code CODGGHAC on August 23, 2021.

Many are asking what Kusi-Boateng Adu Gyamfi's JNS which operated a zero account for many months (since February 26, 2021, when the account was opened) before the sudden government transfer did for government to warrant that huge payment? Ablakewa asked.

He is, however, demanding the immediate resignation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi from the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana adding that the man of God must be compelled to refund all taxpayer funds diverted into his company.