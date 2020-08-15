Mr. Nyamador was shot dead on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 while on his way home with his wife.

Reports suggest three men confronted the couple and shot the businessman, who died on the spot.

Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Volta Regional Police Command has since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Ablakwah said he has contacted the Regional Police Commander to offer GHc10,000 to persons who help to capture the killers.

“I have just spoken to both the Volta Regional Police Commander and the Juapong Police Commander to inform them of my decision to make available a personal donation of GHS10,000 as bounty for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the fiendish killers of Sonny,” the legislator wrote.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Police PRO, Corporal Prince Dogbatse, said the Police has already began investigating the matter.

“We have commenced investigations into the incident…Our resolve is to play up to our mandate and bring the perpetrators of this crime to book. This is our assurance,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.