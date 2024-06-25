Ablakwa's lawyers object to Court of Appeal panel

Sory objected to the reconstitution of the Court of Appeal panel, chaired by Justice Pamela Koranteng, citing procedural irregularities.

He argued that removing Justice Dzamefe from the original panel and his replacement contradicted established norms and jeopardised Ablakwa's right to a fair trial.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Sory asserted that Kusi Boateng's close relationship as the spiritual father of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo could bias the proceedings, thus impairing the impartiality required for a fair trial.

In response, Bobby Banson, counsel for Kusi Boateng, dismissed these claims as unsubstantiated.

The Court of Appeal will rule on these objections on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Pulse Ghana

Previously, Kusi Boateng had lost a case alleging that Ablakwa's publication of his identity documents constituted a breach of privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT