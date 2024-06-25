ADVERTISEMENT
Ablakwa's lawyers object to Court of Appeal panel

Kojo Emmanuel

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's legal team, led by Thaddeus Sory, has lodged a counter application challenging an appeal filed by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral and leader of Power Chapel Worldwide.

Rev Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Rev Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The appeal concerns a breach of privacy case initiated by Kusi Boateng against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

Sory objected to the reconstitution of the Court of Appeal panel, chaired by Justice Pamela Koranteng, citing procedural irregularities.

He argued that removing Justice Dzamefe from the original panel and his replacement contradicted established norms and jeopardised Ablakwa's right to a fair trial.

Rev Kusi Boateng
Rev Kusi Boateng Pulse Ghana
Furthermore, Sory asserted that Kusi Boateng's close relationship as the spiritual father of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo could bias the proceedings, thus impairing the impartiality required for a fair trial.

In response, Bobby Banson, counsel for Kusi Boateng, dismissed these claims as unsubstantiated.

The Court of Appeal will rule on these objections on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

Previously, Kusi Boateng had lost a case alleging that Ablakwa's publication of his identity documents constituted a breach of privacy.

Reverend Kusi Boateng is in a legal battle with the NDC legislator for making publications suggesting that he is engaged in a conflict of interest and double identity for allegedly operating under another name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

