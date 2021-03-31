Ablakwa's resignation shows lack of confidence in Haruna Iddrisu's leadership - Ras Mubarak

He said this is demonstrated by the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu from the Appointments Committee.
Former Member of Parliament for Kumbumgu, Ras Mubarak has said that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament is ineffective.
He said the decision by Ablakwa is a clear indication that some minority members have lost the trust and confidence in their leadership in the House.
Ras Mubarak added that some unhappy minority MPs are likely to follow the decision by the North Tongu MP.
In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Mr. Ablakwa announced his resignation from the Committee due to personal principles.
“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle,” was all Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa alluded to in his letter.
“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” concluded.
As a result, the North Tongu MP stressed that he will, therefore, not be available for the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Deputy ministerial positions.
