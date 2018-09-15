Abolish audit service board- CDD boss

news

The boss of policy think tank Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh has said appointing boards for non-commercial, regulatory, oversight, or investigative bodies like the Audit Service, should be scrabbed.

The call follows tension between the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, and the board of the Ghana Audit Service led by Prof. Edward Dua-Agyeman.

Mr Domelevo in a petition to the president accused Prof. Dua-Agyeman, a former Auditor General under the John Kufuor administration of 'unlawful interference' in his work.

But the board in a counter petition said the Auditor General has said he is not ready to work with the board.

Commenting on the development, Prof. Prempeh said it is impossible to appoint a board for statutory organisations without interference.

He said: “We must amend article 190 of the Constitution to abolish the appointment of boards for non-commercial, regulatory, oversight, or investigative bodies like the Audit Service, Bank of Ghana, EOCO, OSP, FDA, etc.

"It is sufficient to require that such statutory bodies, which need professional and operational autonomy to be effective in the execution of their special mandates, make periodic reports to and be subject to the oversight powers of Parliament, in the same fashion as currently obtains for CHRAJ, the EC, NCCE, and the Judicial Service."

He continued: "It is obviously impossible in our culture to appoint a board for any of these statutory entities without the chairman or some other director on the board thinking they are thereby entitled to boss over the “CEO” or meddle in the regular everyday business of the entity. Let’s save boards for state commercial and industrial enterprises only.”

Meanwhile the Jubilee House has set-up a committee to probe the concerns of interference raised by Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo against the Board Chairman and board members.

Sources reveal that the Auditor-General has been invited to meet with the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo to discuss the concerns he raised.