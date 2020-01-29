The Alema Hall was completely burnt when the fire began at about 8 pm on Wednesday, January 28, 2020.

On January 15, 2020, a late-night fire consumed two halls of residence at the Accra Academy, displacing more than 100 students.

The fire started around 7 pm at Alema and Halm Addo halls, at a time the students were attending prep in their classrooms.

Accra Academy razed down

No casualty was recorded in the fire incident.

However, the personal effects of students residing in the two halls have all been consumed by the fire.