news  >  local

Accra Regional Police Commander summoned for assault on #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors

Evans Annang

The Police Management Board has summoned the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, COP Sayibu Gariba over assaults during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations.

COP Gariba
COP Gariba

According to Accra based Citi FM, the Police Service has taken a serious view of the matter and has queried COP Gariba and also summoned him to explain what happened.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Accra on Saturday for three days of anti-government protests linked to economic hardship that led to dozens of arrests on the first day.

Despite the police’s orders, the group leaders insisted on proceeding with the protest. On Thursday, September 21, the police halted the group from gathering at Jubilee House, leading to the arrest of 49 members of Democracy Hub.

Relatedly, the NPP MP for Gushegu, Hassan Tampuli described the protests as a failure. He said the demonstration failed because the leaders failed to submit their petition outlining their concerns.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, he said he was designated by government to receive the petition but nothing came to him.

“It became very necessary for us to meet them. At some point, I was told for instance that all of them wanted to come. So we said okay we will move to where you are if you just want to present a petition. I will move under escort to wherever they were.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

“That was when I was told that actually there was no petition. So it is like a right that has been exercised but the point hasn’t been drummed home. So the leadership actually failed.”

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was organized by a group called Democracy Hub. The group is demanding that the government address the country’s economic problems and investigate allegations of corruption.

The demonstration was held from Thursday, September 21, 2023 to Saturday, September 23. The protesters gathered at the 37 Lorry Station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

