This comes after a National Service Person at the Academic Department of the University tested positive for the virus.

Tertiary institutions across the country resumed just a week ago, in order to allow final year students undertake their exiting exams.

In a statement, management of the Accra Technical University said the COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Statement from Accra Technical University

The University said the NSS person reported to a medical facility in her neighbourhood after experiencing symptoms of fever, headache and runny nose.

The statement said she was subsequently tested for COVID-19, which the result came out to be positive.

The management said the NSS person is currently receiving treatment, while six of her close colleagues have had their samples taken for testing.

“The contacts have been asked to self-isolate while waiting for the results of the test. The University Medical Team and the safety and health committee are however in touch with the patient and contacts to provide the needed medical and psychological support,” the statement said.

It added: “Members of the University Community are entreated to remain calm while adhering strictly to the published personal protection etiquettes.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has now risen to 14,568 cases, with 10,907 recoveries and 95 deaths.