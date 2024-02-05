Accra's air quality ranked one of the worst in the world

IQAIR in a report highlighted the need for urgent action to address the air quality crisis in the city.

It recommended measures such as the use of masks, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, keeping indoor air clean, reducing energy consumption, using public transport, and planting more trees.

The IQAir report noted that air pollution in Accra is mainly caused by industrial activities, transportation, and residential energy use. The city has a high level of particulate matter in the air, which can cause serious health problems when inhaled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Some prominent health risks that may present themselves to those who are subject to overexposure to high levels of air pollution, or from prolonged exposure, would be ones typically of the cardiac or pulmonary variety, although not entirely limited to these areas of the body, due to the highly pervasive nature of air pollution.

The incredibly small size of PM2.5 allows it to enter the bloodstream via the lungs, where it can wreak all manner of havoc on the various organ systems of the body.

Damage to the blood vessels can be incurred, along with the liver and kidneys (hepatic and renal systems) being affected, due to their role as filtration and cleaning systems within the body.

Damage to the heart is an ongoing issue, with massively increased rates of ischemic heart disease, heart attacks, and arrhythmia all being possible.

ADVERTISEMENT