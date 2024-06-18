Acheampong's Rock City Hotel made a loss and can't manage SSNIT hotels — Ablakwa

He noted that Labadi Beach Hotel, Ridge Royal, and other SSNIT hotels are profitable, while Rock City Hotel Limited has a history of consistent losses. Consequently, Ablakwa questioned the claims of Acheampong's expertise in hotel management.

"It is not about anybody coming to save these hotels. If that person had the magic wand and was the saviour, he would have saved his hotel which is making losses. While Labadi Beach Hotel and Ridge Royal are making profits, according to the GRA filings, Rock City has made losses and continues to make losses.

"Last year, Rock City made a loss, they didn’t pay any tax. This tells you that this cannot be about somebody with expertise in making profits or transforming hotels. This is just pure state capture. It is a classic state capture," he stated.

SSNIT hotels for sale

Protesters gathered at the Labadi Beach Hotel to demonstrate against the sale of four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited.

The hotels in question are the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort.

The protest commenced at Labadi Beach Hotel and proceeds to Jubilee House, the government headquarters.

Among the protesters' demands is an immediate cessation of the SSNIT hotels' sale by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They argued that profitable state assets like Labadi Beach Hotel and Ridge Royal should never be sold without the consent of workers.