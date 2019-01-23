Launched on Monday, January 21, the ‘Money or the Box’ campaign is a shopper loyalty reward promotion in which customers, after doing their normal shopping, are given a chance to win a fantastic gift of their own choosing between the unknown contents of a handsome gift box and a sealed envelope containing shopping vouchers.

“The aura of uncertainty which comes with the choice between a sealed envelope containing money or vouchers and a box whose contents are not known to the shopper is what makes this promotion extremely exciting,” said Marketing Manager Anthony Asamoah.

“Either way, that is, whether they go for the money or the box, this is a great treat for our loyal customers in appreciation of their continued loyalty to Achimota Retail Centre as their preferred destination for convenient, safe and reliable shopping over the period,” Asamoah said.

It does not matter what the customer buys or how much shopping he makes, Asamoah said, adding that so long as a customer buys something at any of the shops at Achimota Retail Centre, that customer is entitled to enjoy the thrills and benefits of the promotion.

From Monday to Sunday every week until June 10, shoppers will be assisted to attach their shopping receipts to a campaign flier, behind which the shoppers’ name and contact details are recorded. The flier, bearing the shoppers’ details and receipts are dropped into one of three large entry boxes displayed at vantage points at ARC.

The entries are heaped together every Monday morning and after one of them is picked randomly, the lucky shopper is contacted by phone and invited to a presentation ceremony during which a straight choice has to be made between ‘the money and the box’.

The Marketing Manager disclosed that on a weekly basis, the ‘Money’ will comprise shopping vouchers of multiple denominations totalling up to Ghc 500.00 while the (gift) ‘box’will be loaded with assorted content which may include such high value items as microwaves, toasters, rice cookers, cutlery and some food and drink hampers.

Achimota Retail Centre, also known by patrons as ‘Achimota Mall’, is located at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway. Easily the most popular mall in Accra, ARC houses a wide range of Ghanaian and international brands, with offerings in different retail categories including, fashion and clothing, electronics, grocery and foods, children's recreational games and a range of alluring delicatessen and eateries.

Achimota mall’s chain of shops are anchored by the reputed food and grocery giant, Shoprite, and the highly acclaimed general merchandise store, Game and the facility boasts of one of the capital’s biggest open and undercover parking spaces and has a tight security regime which is delivered by a combination of manual and electronic surveillance.

Since opening for business in October 2015, the Centre has brought modern, convenient, one-stop shopping to the south-eastern sector of Accra, including communities like Dome, Tantra Hill, Ofankor, Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya, West Legon and the Achimota township.