It was a well-planned and coordinated heist executed by the four masked armed robbers.

The robbers on motorbikes trailed the victim who was returning from a bank at Abeka to the Achimota traffic light where they fired warning shots near the Apenkwa Traffic Light and the woman out of fear stepped out of her car and handed over all the money to the robbers.

The incident happened at about 3 pm.

The police in a statement confirmed the robbery stating that they were pursuing three persons suspected to have attacked the victim.

According to the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori, even though the victim was attacked at gunpoint, she escaped unhurt, however, a bystander who sustained injuries was responding to treatment.

"We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them," the statement said.

It also urged the public that any person with valuable information about the incident contact the police to assist with the investigation and possible arrest of the three suspected perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the robbery incident is under investigation at the Achimota Police Station.