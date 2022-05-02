Acute water shortage hits parts of Accra

Residents are bracing through thick crowds, and queues and sacrificing their sleep and comfort to get water for consumption.

The areas affected in Tema include Adjei Kojo, Kanewu, Suncity, and its environs, and residents are yet to see clean water flow through their taps.

The residents said the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has not announced to the public its intention to close the water.

Some residents who spoke to Kojo Emmanuel of Pulse Ghana could not hide their frustration against the authorities for doing little to address the situation.

They contended that the situation was affecting their daily activities since they had to walk for long distances to fetch water for domestic and commercial activities.