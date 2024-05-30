Address the plight of Ghanaian students in Morocco urgently — PAIS

A female student in the video poignantly expressed their hardship: "We are pleading with the Government of Ghana to come to our aid. As ladies here, we cannot afford basic needs like sanitary pads..."

Unable to hold back tears, her statement spoke volumes about the students' plight.

It is heartbreaking to see these brilliant young Ghanaians struggling to meet their fundamental needs, said Apostle Aheto Jacob-Paul, National Coordinator of PAIS Ghana.

The video, where a female student tearfully pleads for sanitary pads, exemplifies the dire situation they face.

PAIS, dedicated to the well-being and success of international students, particularly across Africa, stands in solidarity with these distressed students, and urged the Ghanaian government to take immediate action and address these critical issues.