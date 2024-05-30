ADVERTISEMENT
Address the plight of Ghanaian students in Morocco urgently — PAIS

Kojo Emmanuel

The Pan African International Students (PAIS) organization is deeply concerned about a recent video circulating on social media depicting Ghanaian students in Morocco struggling due to a lack of support from the Ghanaian government.

Ghanaian students in Morocco
These students, sent to Morocco on government scholarships, are facing dire circumstances, lacking basic necessities like food and shelter.

A female student in the video poignantly expressed their hardship: "We are pleading with the Government of Ghana to come to our aid. As ladies here, we cannot afford basic needs like sanitary pads..."

Unable to hold back tears, her statement spoke volumes about the students' plight.

It is heartbreaking to see these brilliant young Ghanaians struggling to meet their fundamental needs, said Apostle Aheto Jacob-Paul, National Coordinator of PAIS Ghana.

Apostle Aheto Jacob-Paul, National Coordinator of PAIS Ghana
The video, where a female student tearfully pleads for sanitary pads, exemplifies the dire situation they face.

PAIS, dedicated to the well-being and success of international students, particularly across Africa, stands in solidarity with these distressed students, and urged the Ghanaian government to take immediate action and address these critical issues.

PAIS remained committed to supporting these students in any way possible, building upon our existing efforts towards the welfare of international students in Ghana and Kenya since our launch last year.

