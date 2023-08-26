Adelaide Siaw Agyepong honoured as 2023 outstanding female entrepreneur in education

In her gracious acceptance of the award, Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong humbly attributed her success to a higher power, stating, "I always say when your time is due for the Lord to bring you out of obscurity, He does it beautifully." She expressed her gratitude for the acknowledgment.

Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong also emphasized that her achievements were the result of collective efforts within the AIS community. She stressed the importance of nurturing analytical thinking skills among students in the 21st century, aiming to mold them into problem solvers.

Furthermore, she offered words of encouragement to aspiring female entrepreneurs, urging them to persist in their endeavors with unwavering faith, assuring them that recognition would come in due time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prestigious event unfolded on August 25th, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. The 9th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards' primary objective is to identify and highlight role models whose achievements can inspire and motivate women across various fields.

The awards ceremony is designed to publicly acknowledge and celebrate women in Ghana who have made exceptional strides in both the public and private sectors, including entrepreneurship, professions, corporate leadership, public administration, diplomacy, sports, and traditional leadership.