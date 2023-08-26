ADVERTISEMENT
Adelaide Siaw Agyepong honoured as 2023 outstanding female entrepreneur in education

Evans Effah

Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, the Chief Executive of the American International School (AIS), has been awarded the prestigious title of "2023 Outstanding Female Entrepreneur in Education" at the recently concluded 9th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards.

Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, CEO of American International School, receiving her award at the 9th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards in Accra.
This recognition reflects her remarkable contributions to the field of education within the country.

In her gracious acceptance of the award, Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong humbly attributed her success to a higher power, stating, "I always say when your time is due for the Lord to bring you out of obscurity, He does it beautifully." She expressed her gratitude for the acknowledgment.

Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong also emphasized that her achievements were the result of collective efforts within the AIS community. She stressed the importance of nurturing analytical thinking skills among students in the 21st century, aiming to mold them into problem solvers.

Furthermore, she offered words of encouragement to aspiring female entrepreneurs, urging them to persist in their endeavors with unwavering faith, assuring them that recognition would come in due time.

This prestigious event unfolded on August 25th, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. The 9th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards' primary objective is to identify and highlight role models whose achievements can inspire and motivate women across various fields.

The awards ceremony is designed to publicly acknowledge and celebrate women in Ghana who have made exceptional strides in both the public and private sectors, including entrepreneurship, professions, corporate leadership, public administration, diplomacy, sports, and traditional leadership.

The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards holds a unique position as the pioneering initiative that specifically recognizes and celebrates women's achievements based on their gender, making it the oldest and most esteemed scheme of its kind.

