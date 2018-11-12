Adentan's uprising is a warning to politicians - Anas

news

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has said that the recent demonstration by residents of Adentan should serve as a wake-up call to politicians.

He said it should serve as a warning to elected leaders about the might of an agitated citizenry.

Last Thursday, residents of Adentan and its environs protested against the lack of footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway.

The killing of an 18-year-old first-year student of West Africa Senior High School (WASS) sparked this spontaneous riots on the highway which resulted in a gridlock, compelling police and fire officers to intervene.

Commenting on the riots, the award winning journalist said: "When we all sit down and say because it is happening to the people of Adentan, so, we don't care, one day you never know when you will drive there and the people will get insane and that's when you will see what the people’s power means."

READ ALSO: My husband paid $100,000 to stop screening of Anas video – Nyantakyi’s wife speaks

He added that, “[The riots] were a valuable lesson to all of us and I believe that all of you should take a cue from it. You may think that you have educated yourself and you want to stay in Accra and leave your villages unattended to."





"If the water in your village is poisoned, if your child does not die, if you don't die, your grandmother will die".

Anas was speaking to students of the Koforidua Technical University and others from selected second-cycle institutions at the weekend during a youth leadership summit jointly organised by Sertoh Leadership International and the AFRIWIC International Organisation.