A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the police service, Deputy Superintendent Effia Tenge, said the Airport Divisional Command led teams from his jurisdiction with three support teams from the Regional Operations Counter Terrorism Unit and SWA.

"There were also Criminal Investigation Department personnel and, Operations Calm life (Police Military operation) and officers from the Motor and Traffic Unit," the statement added.

In addition, the police say a 10-member military standby force was positioned at a tactical location to offer the needed assistance when and where necessary.

The statement said the security arrangement was mainly to ward off criminal elements who may want to take advantage to foment trouble and ensure adequate security before, during and after the event.

The statement concluded by assuring Ghanaians that the police service will remain neutral and impartial to all political parties.