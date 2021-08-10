RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I'll fix deplorable roads in Adjei Kojo - Carlos Ahenkorah assures

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament for Tema West and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Carlos Ahenkorah has vowed to lobby to ensure all bad roads within the Tema West constituency are fixed.

Adjei Kojo roads
Adjei Kojo roads

According to him, major roads in Adjei Kojo have developed gaping potholes at certain segments, leaving motorists and residents who use them frustrated and in danger.

Residents over the years have expressed disappointment that the main road from Ashaiman leading to the Adjei Kojo, Kanewu, Suncity, and its environs were completely cut off making it impossible for vehicles to ply.

Poor roads in Adjei Kojo
Poor roads in Adjei Kojo Pulse Ghana

"I'm pleading with the people of Adjei Kojo and its environs to be patience, very soon contractors will fix all the bad roads within the Tema West constituency," Carlos Ahenkorah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Adjei Kojo roads
Adjei Kojo roads Pulse Ghana

"Let's have patience I know President Akufo-Addo is working very soon contractors will fix all those roads for President to be free," he added

Carlos Ahenkorah expressed optimism that under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s agenda of roads this year, a number of roads in the area would be tackled to bring relief to the people.

Kojo Emmanuel

