The Member of Parliament for Tema West and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Carlos Ahenkorah has vowed to lobby to ensure all bad roads within the Tema West constituency are fixed.
According to him, major roads in Adjei Kojo have developed gaping potholes at certain segments, leaving motorists and residents who use them frustrated and in danger.
Residents over the years have expressed disappointment that the main road from Ashaiman leading to the Adjei Kojo, Kanewu, Suncity, and its environs were completely cut off making it impossible for vehicles to ply.
"I'm pleading with the people of Adjei Kojo and its environs to be patience, very soon contractors will fix all the bad roads within the Tema West constituency," Carlos Ahenkorah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
"Let's have patience I know President Akufo-Addo is working very soon contractors will fix all those roads for President to be free," he added
Carlos Ahenkorah expressed optimism that under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s agenda of roads this year, a number of roads in the area would be tackled to bring relief to the people.
