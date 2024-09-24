Africa can't keep suffering from climate change it least caused — Akufo-Addo

He emphasised that tackling climate change is not just an option but an urgent necessity that requires collaborative efforts from all nations.

"Africa cannot continue to bear the burden of a crisis it did not create," he stated, highlighting the need for "fairness, not charity."

The President also underscored the importance of climate justice, advocating for a system that benefits everyone rather than just a privileged few.

"At the heart of today's crisis is the climate emergency which threatens humanity’s very existence. Africa, while contributing the least to global emissions, bears the heaviest burden. From floods to desertification, we are already experiencing its devastating effects. Despite the promises, the vulnerable remain abandoned.

"We are told to adapt and be resilient, but how does one adapt to famine or build resilience when farmers cannot predict the seasons? Africa cannot continue to pay for a crisis she did not create. We demand fairness, not charity. Climate justice requires a system that works for everyone, not the privileged few.

Nana Addo noted that over 700 million people, representing 8.57% of the world’s population, still live in extreme poverty.

He emphasised that the vast gap between the rich and poor should be a pressing concern for world leaders.

He stressed that climate change is a global crisis that requires a unified response.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is an imminent crisis that jeopardizes the very fabric of human existence.