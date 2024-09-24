Africa can't keep suffering from climate change it least caused — Akufo-Addo

In his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, Akufo-Addo highlighted that while Africa's contribution to global emissions is minimal, the continent bears a disproportionate burden from the effects of climate change, including floods and desertification.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged global leaders to take immediate action against the severe impacts of climate change, especially in Africa.
He emphasised that tackling climate change is not just an option but an urgent necessity that requires collaborative efforts from all nations.
"Africa cannot continue to bear the burden of a crisis it did not create," he stated, highlighting the need for "fairness, not charity."
The President also underscored the importance of climate justice, advocating for a system that benefits everyone rather than just a privileged few.
"At the heart of today's crisis is the climate emergency which threatens humanity’s very existence. Africa, while contributing the least to global emissions, bears the heaviest burden. From floods to desertification, we are already experiencing its devastating effects. Despite the promises, the vulnerable remain abandoned.
"We are told to adapt and be resilient, but how does one adapt to famine or build resilience when farmers cannot predict the seasons? Africa cannot continue to pay for a crisis she did not create. We demand fairness, not charity. Climate justice requires a system that works for everyone, not the privileged few.
Nana Addo noted that over 700 million people, representing 8.57% of the world’s population, still live in extreme poverty.
He emphasised that the vast gap between the rich and poor should be a pressing concern for world leaders.
"As president, the vast gap between the rich and poor should be sustained act on our conscience. Over 700 million people representing 8.57% of the world’s population still live in extreme poverty," he stated.
He stressed that climate change is a global crisis that requires a unified response.
Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is an imminent crisis that jeopardizes the very fabric of human existence.
Climate change also poses significant threats to food and water security, affecting agricultural productivity and access to clean water. Changes in precipitation patterns, coupled with rising temperatures, disrupt growing seasons and reduce crop yields.