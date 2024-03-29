Africa must develop human capital to propel economic growth – Mahama

Pulse Ghana

Mahama underscored that Africa's greatest asset lies in its people, emphasizing that the continent's sustainable development hinges on nurturing and empowering its human capital. He urged African governments and stakeholders to prioritize education, healthcare, and skills development initiatives to unlock the full potential of the continent's population.

The former president emphasized that investing in education is paramount to equip African youth with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Mahama also highlighted the importance of skills development and vocational training programs to address the growing demand for skilled labor in key sectors such as technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Also emphasized the need for African governments to prioritize youth empowerment and entrepreneurship to unleash the innovative potential of Africa's burgeoning youth population.

"Africa needs to develop the human capital required to propel our economies forward. The digital landscape, for example, was vastly different when I last spoke at the LSE a decade ago"