Speaking at a high-level forum on Africa's future to students at the London School of Economics (LSE), Mahama highlighted the need for concerted efforts to harness Africa's vast human potential.
Africa must develop human capital to propel economic growth – Mahama
Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has emphasized the critical importance of investing in human capital development to drive economic growth across the African continent.
Recommended articles
Mahama underscored that Africa's greatest asset lies in its people, emphasizing that the continent's sustainable development hinges on nurturing and empowering its human capital. He urged African governments and stakeholders to prioritize education, healthcare, and skills development initiatives to unlock the full potential of the continent's population.
The former president emphasized that investing in education is paramount to equip African youth with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.
Mahama also highlighted the importance of skills development and vocational training programs to address the growing demand for skilled labor in key sectors such as technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.
Also emphasized the need for African governments to prioritize youth empowerment and entrepreneurship to unleash the innovative potential of Africa's burgeoning youth population.
"Africa needs to develop the human capital required to propel our economies forward. The digital landscape, for example, was vastly different when I last spoke at the LSE a decade ago"
"The career aspirations of our children today reflect this technological evolution, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are prepared for the future job market"
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh