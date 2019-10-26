"We have a counter intuitive nature to share things rather than report them. There is a disconnect between a sense of responsibility and sharing of content," she said.

“Africans will see a post that is false and video that is fake but will share it. Do not forward it, report it," she added.

She made the comments at a National Cyber Security Awareness Month panel discussion in Accra.

According to her, reporting false and malicious contents are the only to sanitise the Facebook platform.

She added that reporting irresponsible content was completely anonymous.

“Nobody will know who reported it. You can report anything you see on Facebook. The need to increase reporting of people posting dubious content is very important to sanitise social media platform,” she said.