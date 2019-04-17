According to him, Africa needs leaders of the caliber of Nana Addo in order to chart a new path of development.

The Nigerian business mogul was speaking at a forum organised by Africa Center for Economic Transformation (ACET.

He also named Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara as two of the most visionary leaders on the continent.

“We do not need to have all 54 countries to have visionary leaders. What we need is a maximum of 20 of the likes of the presidents of #Ghana, #Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire,” Dangote said.

President Akufo-Addo has embarked on a number of projects since assuming office two years ago.

The Free Senior High School (Free SHS) Policy has already kickstarted, while the One-District, One-Factory initiative is also currently in session.

Meanwhile, Dangote is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Dangote Group, producers of Dangote Cement and other products on the continent.

The multi-millionaire’s company produces 45.6 million metric tons of cement annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.

Also, the Dangote Refinery is expected to be one of the world's largest oil refineries when its construction is done.