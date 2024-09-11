After GH¢50k bounty, police arrest man who threatened to harm public officials

The suspect was declared wanted on 9th September 2024, after a video surfaced online showing him making grave threats against key government figures. In the video, Kanawu vowed to shoot and kill officials while also making explosive allegations about the long-unsolved murder of lawmaker JB Danquah, a case that has gripped the nation for years.

Kanawu's arrest, which occurred on 11th September 2024, has been met with relief as security concerns had escalated following the video’s circulation. The Ghana Police Service had earlier appealed to the public for assistance, promising a bounty for any information leading to his whereabouts.

In the viral video, the suspect not only targeted Quartey and Dr Dampare but also warned that anyone who stood in his way would face the same fate. His threats raised alarm across the country, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be processed for court according to the legal framework. The police are urging the public to remain calm, assuring that the situation is under control and that any further developments will be communicated promptly.

This arrest marks a significant moment for the Ghana Police Service as they continue to bolster efforts to protect public officials and ensure national security amid rising threats.