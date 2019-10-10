He said the agenda is getting to a point where pastors would not be able to openly describe such activities as sinful.

The renowned pastor was speaking at monthly ‘Character Series’ for October.

He described the agenda to promote Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) activities as “satanic”.

The debate surrounding the legalisation of homosexuality has been rife in Ghana in recent years.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Whiles some African countries have accepted to legalise gay rights, same-sex relations are still illegal in 36 Commonwealth countries.

Bishop Agyinasare said the agenda to promote LGBTQI in Ghana and other parts of the world is part of what he calls the Ten Commandments of Rebellion.

He explained that the Ten Commandments of Rebellion was initiated by one Alice A. Bailey to gradually change society by using children.

The charter, he said, is meant to make children rebel against their parents and good ethical values.

"She also promoted an agenda which removed corporal punishment; But on the other hand, the Bible says ‘Do not withhold correction from a child, for if you beat him with a rod, he will not die. You shall beat him with a rod and deliver his soul from hell,” Bishop Agyinasare said.

He said Alice Bailey’s concept was to introduce young children to premarital sex and encourage them to have free sex.

The preacher urged Christians to “take a stand in these last days on some of these things. You have to be able to defend the truth. If your defence of the truth, you may be persecuted for your beliefs.”