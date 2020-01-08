The customers, who are mostly bused from Tarkwa, Kumasi, and Accra, said they have run out of patience and are ready to spend the night at his residence to retrieve their funds.

According to reports, there were sounds of a gunshot in the vicinity as the customers gathered at the main gate of the house.

Aggrieved Menzgold customers storm NAM1's house

Thousands of Ghanaians are anguished over the possible loss of their investments, estimated at millions of Ghana cedis in Menzgold, whose gold dealership business was unregulated, and thus was directed by the Security and Exchange Commission to stop receiving new deposits.