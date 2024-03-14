ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Agric Minister reveals why lovers of Kenkey should rejoice as price reduces

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, announced that the price of Kenkey is steadily decreasing.

Kenkey
Kenkey

He attributed the reduction of the locally made food to the surplus of maize available in the market.

Recommended articles

He mentioned that Kenkey now averages around GH¢2 per serving.

However, he acknowledged that in certain regions, prices still range from GH¢4 to GH¢5.

He encouraged farmers to engage in the registration for Phase Two of the Planting for Food and Jobs program to enhance food production across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bryan Acheampong Agriculture Minister
Bryan Acheampong Agriculture Minister Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Citi News, he said "There is a lot of maize out there too and if you look at the price of maize on the market, it tells you that there is a lot of it out there and that is why the price of Kenkey is going down."

He stated that "The average is about GH¢2 and GH¢3. I can get you Kenkey for GH¢2, I can get you Kenkey for GH¢4, I can get you Kenkey for GH¢5."

Kenkey
Kenkey Pulse Ghana

Kenkey Index

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Kenkey Index, the GH¢2 price for a serving of Kenkey, a traditional Ghanaian dish made from fermented white corn, was discontinued in Accra as early as November 2022.

By November 2023, one-third of Kenkey vendors in Accra were selling their product for GH¢5.

It highlighted that Teshie remained the sole location where kenkey enthusiasts could purchase a serving for GH¢2.

The Kenkey Index, spanning from August 2022 to December 2023, was compiled using kenkey sourced from 30 to 40 establishments (subject to availability during each collection period) across the Accra Metropolitan Area.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

One Village One Dam

One Village One Dam initiative wasn't a national programme — Minister designate

Independence Day Parade in Ghana

Over 70 people collapse due to dehydration at 67th Independence parade in Tamale

Richard Ahiagbah

The National Cathedral is not a misplaced project – Richard Ahiagbah

John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah is dead