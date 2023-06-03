Agyinasare will know who controls cosmic powers - Nogokpo leaders threaten

Speaking on Citi TV and FM, hours after their organized press conference, the convener of the community, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, believes Agyinasare's apology did not come from a place of sincerity hence his summon from the chiefs of Nogokpo.

“If you listen to what Archbishop Agyinasare said on Sunday, it wasn’t an apology. He rather came to justify it and that is where we realized that he’s taking us for granted. Or perhaps he thinks we cannot do anything. This is very disrespectful, he disrespected his wife and looked into our eyes at his in-laws and insulted us”.

“No amount of grammar, English can change what he said, and we were expecting him to come out with a sincere apology not for him to come and start speaking grammar to us. We have given him a 14-day ultimatum if he likes he should come and do the needful if he likes he should refuse. He can decide to refuse, and we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power. If he doesn’t do the needful we shall use him as a scapegoat,” he threatened.

According to the convener, the slur cast on the Nogokpo community has not only denigrated the people but its implication has also extended economic and marital lengths

“What he said has cast a dark shadow on Nogokpo and Volta region, especially with the youth who are struggling to seek jobs and our women who are planning to get married, what he said will affect them psychologically by any means,”