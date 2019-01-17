He has denied any complicity in the murder of the undercover journalist who works with Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Lawyer for Anas called for Kennedy Agyapong to be questioned following the murder.

Kissi Agyebeng said the MP's incitement of the public against Ahmed cannot be ignored when investigations are open into the murder.

"He invited the world to beat him up and said he will pay for it and now he [Ahmed] has been killed…he has questions to answer," Agyebeng said on Accra-based Joy FM.

But the maverick MP said his hands are clean in the murder case.

Narrating his beef with Anas and the Tiger Eye PI team, Kennedy Agyapong on Accra-based Neat FM said "I had a call that something was trending on social media; that I have engineered the murder of someone called Ahmed. The guy has not offended me in any way. When I was premiering ‘Who watches the watchman’, somebody told me I knew the guy because I had once given him money for his school fees, so, I told my staff not to allow him into my building again because he is a bad boy and that If he comes around, they should beat him up because he will come and secretly set cameras in the building.

"This is what I said. This boy is not relevant to my life. I'm so blessed, so, why will I go and do something stupid like that? First of all, he has not offended me in any way. They should look for those he has offended. This is cheap propaganda, I'm not afraid of anybody. People say the police should invite me, for what?

"The evil that men do lives after them; that is why I don't want to offend anybody. Once I speak my mind, it is finished; but to plan a murder, I don't have time for stupid things like this."

He continued: "He and Anas stepped on a lot of toes, so, they have their own enemies that they've created not Kennedy Agyapong. I only wanted to expose him to people to know that he is equally corrupt and that is exactly what I did.

"From my investigations, they have offended so many people, so, they should focus and investigate the death well or else the very people who have committed that crime will go scot free."