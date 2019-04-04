He lambasted the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwa for holding a press conference over the death.

He said "I am very disappointed in Ghana Police because every work I did with my boys, it was the job of the police to do that. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Maame Yaa Tiwah are both aware of what is going on.

"It is a shame for Tiwaah to even hold that press conference or make that statement. The Police have made up their mind to tarnish my image and God will punish them. I hired someone at Madina to go undercover after Ahmed's death and we received information that some neighbours saw the killers."

Maame Tiwaah Addo Danquah revealed that the police has interrogated some 13 suspects in connection with the murder of Ahmed.

The CID boss revealed that other suspects including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas have been interrogated over the murder.

But the maverick politician said he's disappointed at the police and the CID boss.

He said he "hired the services of land guards to bring the pictures of the two guys to me and we started monitoring them. I am working hand in hand with Ahmed’s brothers and that is how we caught the two guys.

"The police did not do anything. Ghana police will not do anything for you, everybody has to defend themselves at any given time so don’t rely on Ghana Police. They do not know anything."