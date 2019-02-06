The maverick MP's comments come at the back of Ahmed Suale's family warning him [Kennedy Agyapong] to desist from making infantile comments about their late son.

The family said the NPP MP's comments are hurtful and if he doesn't put a stop to it, they will retaliate in equal measure.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the spokesperson for the family, Mustapha Iddrisu, said: "We are really offended by this act of Mr Kennedy Agyapong and decry same. It is an insult to the conscience of the family that a man who called for harm to be visited on our son would only turn around a few months down the line, after the call for harm has been overly subscribed to, and say that he is placing a bounty on the heads of those who may have acted on his call and gotten leads thereby to carry the act".

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an undercover journalist with Anas Aremeyaw Anas Tiger Eye PI, was shot by unknown gunmen at Madina in Accra last month.

Agyapong, who exposed Suale's picture on TV, has promised to reward anyone who has information on the killers with GH¢100,000.

The family also described as false, the assertion by Agyapong that Ahmed fell out with his boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas just before his murder.

But Kennedy Agyapong said nobody can threaten him in the country.

He said he will release more videos of the deceased if they fail to stop what he described as "silly" press conferences.

Speaking on Adom TV, he said "What have I said that is irritating them? I don't understand. Nobody can threaten me... Something I have not done I will not sit down allow someone to accuse me of it. If they joke I will show more videos of the guy."

"Someone has died he is not an animal that is why I am still calm. Nobody can threaten me by using this useless paper. The man who organized the press conference is foolish. They cannot threaten me because I'm not afraid of them. I will even be forced to bring proper evidence if they go ahead with those baseless arguments. You guys are hailing nonsense in this country," he added.

Listen to Kennedy Agyapong below: