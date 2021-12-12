Airlines that bring unvaccinated persons into Ghana will be surcharged $3,500 per passenger

The Aviation Authority said airlines that bring unvaccinated passengers into Ghana will be surcharged $3,500 per passenger.

“Airlines that bring passengers to Kotoka International Airport who are not fully vaccinated shall be surcharged $3500 per passenger,” a section of the statement said.

“All passengers are required to present evidence of having filled Ghana’s Health Declaration Form (HDF) at www.ghs-hdf.org at the point of embarkation.

“Airlines that bring passengers to Kotoka International Airport who had not filled HDF shall be surcharged $3500 per passenger.”

The GACL further stated that all arriving passengers must possess a COVID-19 negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin.

Meanwhile, the test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure time from the country of origin.

The statement said that airlines that allow passengers with positive PCR test results to disembark in Accra will also be surcharged $3,500.

“Airlines who board passengers without PCR test result or transport and disembark passengers with Positive PCR test result into Accra will be fined US$3,500 per passenger.