In a series of tweets, the President commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for speedy recovery to the injured.
Akomadan Accident: Akufo-Addo mourns 30 victims who died in gory crash
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences to the thirty people who died earlier this morning in a gory accident on the Kumasi-Techiman highway.
He said: “I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 30 people in the early hours of this morning. I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery”.
President Akufo-Addo also wrote “I urge all road users, especially our drivers, to drive safely always, and help reduce the spate of road accidents in the country.”
About 30 passengers are reported to have burnt to death after a vehicle they were transporting in, caught fire at Akomadan in the Ashanti on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at dawn.
The commercial bus travelling from Lawra in the Upper West Region caught fire after it crashed into a stationary vehicle at the police Check Point in Akomadah in the Ashanti Region.
A passenger who managed to escape told Angelonline.com that the driver, who was on top speed, could not stop when he realized the car was parked ahead of him leading him to crash into the vehicle. “Because he was on top speed, he couldn’t brake immediately and crashed into a stationary vehicle at the barrier resulting in the accident…,” he narrated.
According to the passenger who identified himself as Kwasi, the vehicle caught fire after the accident
