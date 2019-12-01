According to her, paying the 10,000-cedi cost will mean she accepts the ruling by the Supreme Court.

“If I pay the amount, it means I have accepted the ruling. I don’t accept the ruling so I will not pay,” she stated on Onua FM.

She made the comments after the Supreme Court dismissed her case against President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for them to resign, after their names were mentioned in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 documentary.

The court held that Akua Donkor's suit lacked substance and same constituted an abuse of the court process. Also, the court took the view that the GFP leader lacked merit.