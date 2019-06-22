The private jet, Airbus A318-11 elite belonging to K5 Aviation Gm BH of Germany is an 18-seater jet and it can take 18 people while the Presidential jet has a sitting capacity of 14, the Daily Post newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, the President's journey began from Accra on 26 May when he left Accra for Vienna, Austria. Then he flew Accra to Madrid, Spain aboard the luxury private jet on June 1, 2019 just to watch his favourite English club, Tottenham Hotspur play against Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League final.

From there, he and his cabal flew in the private jet to Toronto and then to Vancouver on June 4 to take part in the “Women Deliver” conference where he disgraced himself and Ghana.

From Vancouver, on June 5, Akufo-Addo flew down to Abuja, Nigeria and then jetted on June 9, in the same private jet to Geneva. The following day, June 10, he flew again in the same plane to Guyana. Two days later, that is on June 12, he flew from Guyana to the Island of St. Vincent.

On June 14, 2019, he flew from St. Vincent to Barbados and then the following day, flew to Jamaica before he finally returned to Accra on Tuesday, June 18.