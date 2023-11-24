Akufo-Addo and Bawumia should beg Ghanaians for messing up the economy – Fiifi Kwetey

“I was expecting the Finance Minister, the Vice President Bawumia, the president if anything at all, they should be super remorseful, they should be penitent, they should constantly be pleading with the people of Ghana to forgive them for supervising this absolutely abysmal situation the country has been plunged into.”

Mr Kwetey noted that the current economic situation has eroded hope among the Ghanaian people, underscoring the financial hardship faced by those who have diligently worked, and are now relying on pensions, coupled with the government's failure to fulfill its promises.

He emphasised that the adverse situation imposed on Ghanaians by the NPP government is not something they should take pride in or boast about.

Pulse Ghana

“But we are talking about people who feel this game is all about politics, and politics is about why all these things are happening because all these problems are just narrated.”

Mr Kwetey maintained that it is regrettable the country is grappling with the current economic situation, emphasising that the economy was thriving under the NDC government despite the minor challenges they encountered.