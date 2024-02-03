ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo appoints 26 new MDCEs

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put forth nominations for 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers, in accordance with Article 243(1) of the Constitution.

Akufo Addo
Akufo Addo

These nominations come in the wake of the revocation of appointments for 24 District Chief Executives on Friday.

Recommended articles

“I write to inform you that I have revoked the appointment of the following as District Chief Executives.

“I respectfully request that you give immediate effect to my directive. I will, under a separate cover, write to you to nominate their replacement.” He said

The President's action underscores a commitment to ensuring effective governance and leadership at the municipal and district levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President in a statement on February 3, said, “According to my letter on February 2, 2024, and following article 243 (1) of the Constitution, I have made the following nominations to the office of Chief Executive of the following Municipal and District Assemblies.”

DCE
DCE Pulse Ghana
DCE-1
DCE-1 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Primaries: Results so far

Emissions

Ghana Revenue Authority begins the collection of Emissions levy from drivers

Ursula X Asenso X Henry

Ursula, Annoh-Dompreh, Asenso-Boakye, Henry Quartey retained

NPP PRIMARIES (2)

K.T. Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa seat, Gifty Twum-Ampofo loses, Gideon Boako wins Tano North