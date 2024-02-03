These nominations come in the wake of the revocation of appointments for 24 District Chief Executives on Friday.
Akufo-Addo appoints 26 new MDCEs
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put forth nominations for 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers, in accordance with Article 243(1) of the Constitution.
“I write to inform you that I have revoked the appointment of the following as District Chief Executives.
“I respectfully request that you give immediate effect to my directive. I will, under a separate cover, write to you to nominate their replacement.” He said
The President's action underscores a commitment to ensuring effective governance and leadership at the municipal and district levels.
The President in a statement on February 3, said, “According to my letter on February 2, 2024, and following article 243 (1) of the Constitution, I have made the following nominations to the office of Chief Executive of the following Municipal and District Assemblies.”
