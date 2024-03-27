ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo appoints Herbert Krapa as new ECG board chairman amid dumsor concerns

Evans Effah

Herbert Krapa, the Deputy Energy Minister, has been asked to step in as the Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), following the resignation of Keli Gadzekpo for personal reasons.

Herbert Krapa
Herbert Krapa

Appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Krapa assumes leadership at a critical time when the country faces challenges with power outages.

Amidst growing concerns over recurring power cuts, colloquially termed as dumsor, the ECG has been under intense scrutiny.

While Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh denies the resurgence of dumsor, citizens are demanding transparency and proactive measures from the government.

Krapa's appointment signals a shift in leadership within the ECG board, with expectations high for him to address the recent power disruptions effectively.

As the new Board Chairman, Krapa is tasked with navigating the company through the complexities of power distribution and ensuring stable electricity supply across the nation.

With public outcry for a structured timetable to mitigate the impact of power outages on daily lives, Krapa faces the immediate challenge of restoring confidence in ECG's ability to provide reliable electricity services.

His leadership will be pivotal in implementing strategies to alleviate the burden on citizens and foster economic stability amidst power uncertainties.

As Krapa assumes his new role, all eyes are on him and the ECG board to deliver actionable solutions that alleviate the impact of power outages and restore public trust in the country's energy sector.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

