The President has also appointed Edward Kwaku Asomani as the Deputy National Security Coordinator.

According to a circular signed by Chief Director at the Ministry of National Security, Lt Col. Ababio Serebour (Rtd), the appointment took effect from Monday, 8 February 2021.

Major Gen. Francis Adu Amanfo (Rtd) replaces Joshua Kyeremeh who died from COVID-19 last month.

He reportedly passed at the Ga East Hospital in Accra from kidney complications while receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Kyeremeh was one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first appointees in 2017 during his first term.

The circular of Major Gen. Francis Adu Amanfo (Rtd) appointment is below