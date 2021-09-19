Akufo-Addo attends 76th UN General Assembly in New York

He will also hold engagements with sections of the Ghanaian and Business Community whilst there.

The President will also participate in the Second Sustainable Development Goals Moment of the Decade of Action, and witness the Signing Ceremony between Minister for Tourism, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, and Developers of the Dubois Project.

He will address the UN General Assembly on 22nd September; participate in the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted By President Joe Biden, and hold several rounds of engagements and UN events on climate change, health and food security.

Pulse Ghana

On 23rd September, the President will attend a fundraising event for the National Cathedral.