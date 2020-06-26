The overpass is an integral part of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The project, including the overpass and the Apedwa Junction to Nsawam dual carriage road, funded by the Government of Ghana was first awarded to a Chinese Construction company, CWE- China International Water and Electricity in 2008 for GH¢150 million, to be completed in 3 years by the Kufuor administration.

In an efforts to complete the project, a sod-cutting ceremony took place last year to complete the second lane of the 32-kilometre Kwafokrom-Apedwa section of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The GH¢333 million project undertaken by China International Water and Electric Corporation is expected to be completed within this year.

So far, the project is almost at its completion stage as the contractors have started laying asphalt on the second phase which would soon be opened for the free flow of traffic.