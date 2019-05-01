Snippet of the report was first published by Starrfm and later on Pulse.com.gh, which recommended various sanctions against some officials involved in the Awayaso by-election shooting incident.

According to Kasapafm, the the president said the government will rather err on the side of caution rather than make any hasty decisions.

He said until the government is satisfied with response that is up to it’s sense of responsibilities, the report will not be released.

He also stated this when members of the Ghana Anti Corruption Coalition paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

The Emile Short Commission Commission was established to investigate the cause of the violence that marred the the by-election and make some recommendations.

The committee presented its report in March to president Akufo-Addo after interview various officials and witnesses concerning the shooting incident.

The Commission was chaired by the former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Justice Emile Short,with legal expert Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Mr Patrick K. Acheampong, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), as members.