ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight

Andreas Kamasah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military personnel to reinforce the government’s initiative, “Operation Halt” to tackle the pervasive issue of illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

This operation is particularly focused on areas adjacent to water bodies and forest reserves, which have been severely affected by illegal mining activities.

Recommended articles

This directive follows mounting pressure from Organised Labour, which has demanded an immediate cessation of all galamsey operations and threatened to initiate a nationwide strike if the government did not respond decisively. In a press release on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, the Presidency confirmed plans to enhance the operation, including the deployment of naval boats to monitor polluted river bodies and ensure an immediate halt to all mining activities, whether legal or illegal.

The increased military presence aims to bolster efforts to protect Ghana’s natural resources and mitigate the environmental degradation caused by illegal mining. The government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the country’s water bodies and forest reserves, emphasising that no mining activities will be tolerated in designated “red zones.” This initiative seeks to restore public confidence in the government’s ability to effectively combat the galamsey crisis, which has significantly impacted water quality and local ecosystems.

“The President has directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military forces to intensify the ongoing 'Operation Halt,' which aims to curb illegal mining activities. The operation will be bolstered by the deployment of naval boats on polluted river bodies to ensure the immediate cessation of all mining activities, legal or illegal, in and around these water bodies,” a statement from the Presidency read.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Akufo-Addo called upon all citizens, political leaders, and stakeholders to unite in this vital national effort to end illegal mining.

Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight
Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight Pulse Ghana
Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight
Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight Pulse Ghana

In a related development, Organised Labour has decided to suspend its planned nationwide strike originally set for Thursday, 10 October 2024. This decision followed an emergency meeting on Wednesday, where union leaders evaluated the situation and determined it was prudent to call off the industrial action in light of the government’s assurances to address illegal mining.

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah, stated that the decision was made to allow Labour to monitor the government's implementation of the newly announced measures. The strike, which had received widespread support from various unions, aimed to pressure the government into taking more decisive action against illegal mining and other pressing concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the government ramps up its efforts, all eyes will be on the effectiveness of the enhanced Operation Halt and the response of Organised Labour moving forward.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Presidency breaks silence on Nana Bediatuo Asante's health: 'We ask for prayers'

Ghana Police Service Distances Itself from Truck in Viral Accident Video

Ghana Police Service distances itself from truck in viral accident viral video

Galamsey

'I bought 7 Sprinter buses in 1 week from galamsey earnings' - Illegal miner reveals

Anti- Galamsey Protests

Youth Rising: Why Generation Z is leading the charge against galamsey