Akufo-Addo directs Defence Minister to deploy more soldiers for galamsey fight

This directive follows mounting pressure from Organised Labour, which has demanded an immediate cessation of all galamsey operations and threatened to initiate a nationwide strike if the government did not respond decisively. In a press release on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, the Presidency confirmed plans to enhance the operation, including the deployment of naval boats to monitor polluted river bodies and ensure an immediate halt to all mining activities, whether legal or illegal.

The increased military presence aims to bolster efforts to protect Ghana’s natural resources and mitigate the environmental degradation caused by illegal mining. The government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the country’s water bodies and forest reserves, emphasising that no mining activities will be tolerated in designated “red zones.” This initiative seeks to restore public confidence in the government’s ability to effectively combat the galamsey crisis, which has significantly impacted water quality and local ecosystems.

“The President has directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military forces to intensify the ongoing 'Operation Halt,' which aims to curb illegal mining activities. The operation will be bolstered by the deployment of naval boats on polluted river bodies to ensure the immediate cessation of all mining activities, legal or illegal, in and around these water bodies,” a statement from the Presidency read.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Akufo-Addo called upon all citizens, political leaders, and stakeholders to unite in this vital national effort to end illegal mining.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

In a related development, Organised Labour has decided to suspend its planned nationwide strike originally set for Thursday, 10 October 2024. This decision followed an emergency meeting on Wednesday, where union leaders evaluated the situation and determined it was prudent to call off the industrial action in light of the government’s assurances to address illegal mining.

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah, stated that the decision was made to allow Labour to monitor the government's implementation of the newly announced measures. The strike, which had received widespread support from various unions, aimed to pressure the government into taking more decisive action against illegal mining and other pressing concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT