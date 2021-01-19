According to him, the committee formed to recommend the appropriate decision on Covid-19 vaccine has submitted its findings to the government.

The President made this known when he spoke at the 72nd annual New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

undefined Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS

“Through the advances of science, we now have vaccines which have already been administered in some countries that could help control and eventually end the pandemic,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“The committee formed by government to recommend the appropriate decision on Covid-19 vaccine has completed its work, enabling government to begin discussions with vaccine manufacturing companies with the goal of ordering the suitable doses of the vaccine for use in Ghana.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has 1,924 active cases while 352 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

Meanwhile, the new strain of the Coronavirus has been detected in Ghana after some passengers tested positive at the Kotoka International Airport.

This was disclosed by President Nana Akufo-Addo during his COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

According to him, tests carried out at the airport confirmed that some passengers had tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

The President said the “recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for [the] new variants of COVID-19.”

He was, however, quick to note that the infected persons have all been isolated and are receiving treatment.