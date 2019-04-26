The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says the Akufo-Addo government has improved productivity in the agricultural sector and, hence, eliminated hunger in the country.

According to him, farmers across the country have recorded bumper harvests, making food crops very cheap for all to purchase.

He said the successes chalked in the agric sector have interested foreigners who are trooping to Ghana to learn how the government has been able to improve the country’s yields.

The Minister said this during the launch of the 2019 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has managed to eliminate hunger, adding that Ghana has already begun exporting food crops to neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso and Togo.

“...not anymore because Akufo-Addo government has eliminated hunger from the country to the extent that we now export food crops to neighbouring countries like Ivory Coast, Togo and Burkina Faso,” Dr Afriyie Akoto said.

The Minister was particularly delighted that the African Green Revolution Forum will be hosted in Ghana.

He observed that the forum will provide the platform to mobilize resources for investment in priorities aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Malabo 2014 Commitments.

The forum, he said, will also expose Ghana to investors, insisting the agric sector still needs more investors to come on board.

“When investors come to see what we have done in the agriculture sector, they will be encouraged to push the country to produce more crops. This program is about the youth because we want the youth to see how Agric business is done with ease as compared to the past,” he added.

Dr Afriyie Akoto maintained that there could be more productivity in Ghana’s agric sector should the right technology, quality seeds, fertilizers and market, be made available.