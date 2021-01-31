According to him, the government is hopeful of procuring a total of 17,600,000 vaccine doses by the end of June.

The President made this known when he delivered his 53rd COVID-19 national address on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

He further disclosed that the first batch of the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by March.

“We are hopeful that by the end of June, a total of 17,600,000 vaccine doses will be procured for the Ghanaian people. The earnest vaccine will be in the country by March,” Akufo-Addo said.

“The Food and Drugs Authority will use its established processes for granting emergency use authorization for each vaccine in Ghana.

“As President of the Republic, I assure you that only vaccines that have been evaluated and declared safe for use in Ghana will be administered.”

Meanwhile, the President also announced an imposition of yet another ban on funerals and parties until further notice.

This follows a spike in Coronavirus cases in Ghana, with the country’s active cases now surpassing the 5,000 mark.

He noted that the latest restrictions have become necessary in order to curb the spread of the virus.

“Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned,” Akufo-Addo said.

He added that beaches, night clubs and cinemas remain shut, while the country’s borders, both land and sea, also remain closed.