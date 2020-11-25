The teenager became an internet sensation after scoring 8 As in this year’s West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Many Ghanaians took to social media to hail Thomas for passing his final exams despite his ‘poor’background.

A statement from the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat said Akufo-Addo has taken notice of Thomas’ excellence in the 2020 WASSCE and has directed that he be granted full scholarship.

President Akufo-Addo

“As a normal practice and taking into consideration the socio-geographical background of the student, HE the President has expressly directed the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat to grant full scholarship award to the student for his tertiary studies,” the statement said.

“The Scholarships Secretariat has subsequently established contact with the student and parents and will on Friday 27th November, 2020 pay a visit to the family to discuss their needs in detail.”

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat also announced plans to grant scholarships to more secondary school graduates.

“The retooled Ghana Scholarships Secretariat is now strategically positioned to effectively deliver on its mandate of awarding scholarships to Ghanaians for tertiary education.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has applauded the first batch of beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy for their excellent showing in the recent WASSCE.

"I am reliably informed that the WASSCE results of Aburi Girls Senior High School, and, indeed, of all 2020 SHS graduates, was extremely impressive. Those who claimed that the policy was not achievable must be very ashamed now. I will shelve that conversation for now so we deal with it another day.

“However, I wish to congratulate all the students for their brilliant performance in WASSCE examinations," he said during a visit to Aburi.

The 2020 WASSCE saw more than 50% of the candidates obtaining between A1 and C6 in all core subjects.

Also, the performances of candidates who sat for Mathematics and English Language were the highest, recording 65.71% and 57.34%, respectively.

Social Studies and Integrated Science recorded pass rates of 64.31% and 52.53% percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, data also shows that about 60% of the 342,500 candidates who wrote the WASSCE scored between A1 and C6 in their best six subjects, which qualifies them for tertiary education.