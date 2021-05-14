Akufo-Addo has built more factories in four years than Nkrumah ever did – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Mr. Otchere-Darko was reacting to the recent social media protests against the government to fix the country.

In a Facebook post, he said the NPP government has been in power for just 15 years since Ghana’s independence but boasts a better track record to other parties.

Pulse Ghana

“Akufo-Addo has also embarked on an industrialization drive like never before. Yes, we always refer to the 1st Republic as the “golden age”. Nkrumah built 32 factories in 9 years, which became but a drain on the exchequer due to misalignment and mismanagement,” he wrote.

“The truth is, far more have been built or fixed in 4 years under 1D1F under Akufo-Addo. More global automobile companies have set base in Ghana under Akufo-Addo than under any other Govt in our 64 years. There is more to come as AFCFTA takes shape and Ghana is at the centre of it.”

“More money has been spent on the poor, vulnerable and to tackle unemployment than under any other Govt in our history.

“Your government is working but there is a lot more to be done to address mass poverty and mass unemployment and they admit to it and will do more and we must push them to do more, but we must do so with our memory and expectations in sync.”

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last five days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.