"The assertions being made on social media to the effect that President Akufo-Addo has donated $2 million to the rebuilding of the Notre Dame Cathedral are not true," Jubilee House Communications Director, Eugene Arhin noted.

“No such thing has been done. We urge all to disregard this false news."

The disclaimer was issued after report on social media and a video on Youtube claimed the president has donated $2 million on behalf of Ghana to held rebuild the burnt cathedral.

Fire engulfed the medieval cathedral, one of France’s most famous landmarks, last Tuesday.

The 850-year-old Gothic building's spire and roof collapsed but the main structure, including the two bell towers, was saved in the fire that took nine hours and 400 fire firefighters to put out.