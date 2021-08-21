RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo heads to Germany to meet manufacturers of Pfizer vaccine

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will leave Accra for Germany on Sunday, August 22 to meet the manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccine.

In a communique issued from the Presidency, Nana Addo is expected to discuss Ghana’s plans to purchase some of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is a two-fold meeting. First and foremost; the establishment of the national vaccine institute… and secondly to also help procure more vaccines,” the statement said.

“He [President Akufo-Addo is still committed, and I believe we are still on course to making sure that God willing, by the end of this year, we should meet the target of vaccinating 20 million people,” Mr Arhin said.

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that it will start the vaccination of Ghanaians waiting for their second dose of the AstraZaneca vaccine next week.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said priority would be given to those who took their first jab from March 10, this year and beyond.

That, he said, was because the last consignment of AstraZeneca that was deployed was targeted at those who took their first jab from March 1 to March 9, this year.

He explained that they were finalising the deployment plan for the recent AstraZeneca consignment and the plan would determine the exact day the exercise would start next week.

