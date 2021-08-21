Akufo-Addo heads to Germany to meet manufacturers of Pfizer vaccine

“It is a two-fold meeting. First and foremost; the establishment of the national vaccine institute… and secondly to also help procure more vaccines,” the statement said.

“He [President Akufo-Addo is still committed, and I believe we are still on course to making sure that God willing, by the end of this year, we should meet the target of vaccinating 20 million people,” Mr Arhin said.

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that it will start the vaccination of Ghanaians waiting for their second dose of the AstraZaneca vaccine next week.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said priority would be given to those who took their first jab from March 10, this year and beyond.

That, he said, was because the last consignment of AstraZeneca that was deployed was targeted at those who took their first jab from March 1 to March 9, this year.